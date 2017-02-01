Romania enacts emergency ordinance de...

Romania enacts emergency ordinance decriminalizing some corruption offenses

The measure is effective immediately and will also be applied [ Romania-Insider report] to cases that were already charged or currently being tried in court. Some provisions will lead to pardons or reduced sentences [DW report] for many who were previously convicted and are expected to affect about 2,500 prisoners.

