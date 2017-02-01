Romania anti-govt protests biggest since communism fell16 min ago

Romania anti-govt protests biggest si...

Romania anti-govt protests biggest since communism fell

Hundreds of thousands of people hit the streets across Romania to protest against the government's decriminalising of a string of corruption offences, the largest demonstrations since the fall of communism in 1989. Yesterday, between 200,000 and 300,000 protesters, according to media estimates, braved sub-zero temperatures to demonstrate, with some shouting "Thieves!" and "Resign!" a day after the government passed an emergency decree.

