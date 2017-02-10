Romania: 13th day of govt protests draw tens of thousands
A masked protester holds a banner during a demonstration in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. Romania has seen massive protests this month against a government decree that would have diluted the anti-corruption fight that has targeted top officials.
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|20 hr
|truth
|3
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Sat
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 10
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
