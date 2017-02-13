Romania: 13th day of govt protests draw tens of thousands4 min ago
Protesters numbering in the tens of thousands gathered outside the Romanian government's offices to demand the resignation of the East European country's leadership. The enormous crowds assembled yesterday in Victory Square marked the 13th consecutive day of anti-government demonstrations in Bucharest, the capital.
