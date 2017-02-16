PSD's National Executive Council convened to discuss appointment of ...
The Social Democratic Party's National Executive Council meeting that will discuss the appointment of the new Justice Minister and Business Environment Minister and the party's internal situation, generated by the criticism levelled against its leadership, could be convened at the end of this week or early next week, PSD sources told Mediafax on Tuesday. According to the same sources, also discussed at the meeting will be the appointment of a new Justice Minister, following Florin Iordache's resignation, and a new Business and Entrepreneurship Environment Minister, following Florin Jianu's resignation.
