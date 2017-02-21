PSD's Dragnea: Serious talks among po...

PSD's Dragnea: Serious talks among political leaders before a referendum, very important

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea, also the national leader of the Social Democratic Party , major at rule, on Thursday said that before any referendum, whether possible or not, serious talks among political leaders are needed in order for them to reach agreement over the path to follow in many areas, and such talks could be conducted under the aegis of Romania's President.

Chicago, IL

