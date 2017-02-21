PSD's Dragnea: Serious talks among political leaders before a referendum, very important
Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea, also the national leader of the Social Democratic Party , major at rule, on Thursday said that before any referendum, whether possible or not, serious talks among political leaders are needed in order for them to reach agreement over the path to follow in many areas, and such talks could be conducted under the aegis of Romania's President.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb 17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 11
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 10
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC