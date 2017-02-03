Protests rock Romania after government decriminalizes corruption
Huge protests, among the largest since the fall of communism, have rocked Romania after the government passed a law that would effectively allow official corruption. More than 250,000 Romanians took to the streets, about half of them in the capital, Bucharest.
