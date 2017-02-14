Prime Minister Grindeanu, German ambassador Meier-Klodt on Romania - Germany bilateral relation
Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu welcomed on Tuesday Germany's ambassador in Bucharest, Cord Meier-Klodt - chief of the Federal Republic of Germany's Mission to Romania since 9 January 2017 - on a courtesy visit at the Victoria Palace, with the two officials addressing the bilateral relationship between the two countries. "The main topic of the two officials' conversation was the bilateral relationship between Romania and Germany, given that on 31 January 2017, 50 years of Romanian-German diplomatic ties were celebrated based on a confidence, good collaboration partnership," reads a statement by the Romanian Government.
