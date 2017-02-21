Polemics between the incumbent and fo...

Polemics between the incumbent and former PM over the EU funds....

Premier Sorin Grindeanu announced on Monday evening that his ministers will publish in the following period an up-to-date analysis of the situation, accusing the Ciolos Government of a "drama," namely of delays and losses related to the absorption of European grants that can no longer be recovered. "Neither my colleagues nor I have talked about the burdensome legacy, but we have to and in the following period each ministry must come up with an up-to-date analysis of the situation as we found it and where we want to get to.

Chicago, IL

