Ploiesti 11th grader Alina Cristiana Tache wins 'Juvenes Translatores' award for Romania
Alina Cristiana Tache, an 11th-grade student at the philology bilingual section of the "Mihai Viteazul" National College of Ploiesti, is the winner for Romania of the annual young translator contest "Juvenes Translatores" organized by the European Commission, the EC Representation in Romania announced in a release. A total of 28 secondary school students, one from each member state, will be invited to Brussels on 6 April to receive their trophies from Commissioner Gunther Oettinger, responsible for Budget and Human Resources.
Discussions
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Jan 30
|truth
|2
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
