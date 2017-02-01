Ploiesti 11th grader Alina Cristiana ...

Ploiesti 11th grader Alina Cristiana Tache wins 'Juvenes Translatores' award for Romania

Alina Cristiana Tache, an 11th-grade student at the philology bilingual section of the "Mihai Viteazul" National College of Ploiesti, is the winner for Romania of the annual young translator contest "Juvenes Translatores" organized by the European Commission, the EC Representation in Romania announced in a release. A total of 28 secondary school students, one from each member state, will be invited to Brussels on 6 April to receive their trophies from Commissioner Gunther Oettinger, responsible for Budget and Human Resources.

