Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Romanians say no a " Massive protests against corruption show strength
In a development reminiscent of the U.S. House of Representatives' effort in January to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics, the Romanian parliament passed a bill in effect decriminalizing its members' corrupt practices. Its parliament's members were no doubt counting on the country's general tolerance of the practice to allow the measure to slip through without public reaction.
