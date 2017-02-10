Orsay inaugurates the 36th store in Romania in Veranda Mall
The German retailer Orsay has opened a new store in Bucharest on Friday, February 10, in Veranda Mall, thus reaching a network formed by eight stores in Bucharest and 36 stores in the whole country, in cities like Cluj, Timisoara, Baia Mare, Oradea, Arad, Iasi, Buzau, Constanta, Brasov, Targu Mures and Sibiu. The store is placed at the ground floor of the Veranda Mall shopping center, having an area of approx.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|14 hr
|truth
|3
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Sat
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 10
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC