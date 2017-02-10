Orsay inaugurates the 36th store in R...

Orsay inaugurates the 36th store in Romania in Veranda Mall

The German retailer Orsay has opened a new store in Bucharest on Friday, February 10, in Veranda Mall, thus reaching a network formed by eight stores in Bucharest and 36 stores in the whole country, in cities like Cluj, Timisoara, Baia Mare, Oradea, Arad, Iasi, Buzau, Constanta, Brasov, Targu Mures and Sibiu. The store is placed at the ground floor of the Veranda Mall shopping center, having an area of approx.

