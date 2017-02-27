Ordinance 13's Trojan: Ordinance 9

Ordinance 13's Trojan: Ordinance 9

I never considered Romanian politicians too inspired when it comes to jokes or too willing to create an environment for relaxed, comfortable, polite and intelligent dialogue with those outside their personal political circle. And, in my opinion, this handicap derives from each Romanian political character's firm conviction that the lack of arrogance and cynicism in the interaction with any person from outside the circle of political power is an obvious sign of weakness.

