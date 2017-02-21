[Opinion] Romania, the endless anti-c...

[Opinion] Romania, the endless anti-corruption race

Two weeks ago, hundreds of thousands of Romanians took to the streets to protest against their government, which, with virtually no public debate, had amended the country's anti-corruption legislation. Many believe that the proposed legislation was intended to serve a few important politicians who had pending criminal investigations with the judiciary.

