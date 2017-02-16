Official opening of the Romanian Tour...

Official opening of the Romanian Tourism fair: Planning to double...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

The share of the tourism industry in the country's GDP has chances to double in the next two to three years due to a fair and consistent cooperation between the relevant ministry and the private sector, minister of Tourism Mircea-Titus Dobre said at the official opening of the Romanian Tourism Fair at the Romexpo exhibition complex in Bucharest. "As a representative of a public central institution of the Romanian state responsible for the industry of tourism, I think that a fair and consistent cooperation must exist with business milieu representatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... 17 hr Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 11 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 10 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,650 • Total comments across all topics: 278,935,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC