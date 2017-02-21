NRCC and Aspen Institute Romania focu...

NRCC and Aspen Institute Romania focus on "Building a successful...

Starting this year, Netherlands Romanian Chamber of Commerce will engage with Aspen Institute Romania for developing technology focused projects. A such special event under the umbrella of this new cooperation will be held on the 3rd of March, from 11:30, aimed at celebrating the start of a fruitful cooperation between POLITEHNICA University of Bucharest and three leading Dutch tech companies active in the Romanian market.

Chicago, IL

