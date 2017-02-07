No Confidence Vote Due against Romani...

No Confidence Vote Due against Romania's Govt after 6th Night of Protests

Parliament in Romania will deal with both a no-confidence motion against the government and a state budget on Monday, after days of protests against the government. The motion, filed by the National Liberal Party and the Union to Save Romania will be read at noontime, according to the Romania Insider.

Chicago, IL

