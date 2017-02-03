NEWS Alpla expands in Romania through new acquisition
Alpla is building on its production capacity in Eastern Europe with the purchase of Romania's Star East PET SRL. Based in Brasov, Romania, Star East PET specializes in the production of PET preforms for drinks, food and non-food products.
