Saturday

Teleorpacman is a Pac-Man clone released during the massive protests that took place in Romania in early 2017, the title referring to Teleorman county, which is widely seen as the fiefdom of the president of the Social Democrat Party , Liviu Dragnea. Dragnea's head takes the place of the familiar yellow character, while the ghosts are represented by Laura Codruta Kovesi, Chief Prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate , Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania, the European Union, listed in the description as "ambassadors", and a sign saying "HOTII!" , representing the protesters or, according to the description, the civil society.

