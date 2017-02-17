New Game: Teleorpacman
Teleorpacman is a Pac-Man clone released during the massive protests that took place in Romania in early 2017, the title referring to Teleorman county, which is widely seen as the fiefdom of the president of the Social Democrat Party , Liviu Dragnea. Dragnea's head takes the place of the familiar yellow character, while the ghosts are represented by Laura Codruta Kovesi, Chief Prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate , Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania, the European Union, listed in the description as "ambassadors", and a sign saying "HOTII!" , representing the protesters or, according to the description, the civil society.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MobyGames.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb 17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 11
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 10
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC