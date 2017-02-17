More and more PSD branches are asking the National Executive...
Social Democrats from Constanta, Dolj and Valcea decided on Wednesday afternoon, in meetings of the County Executive Committees, to ask National Executive Committee to exclude Iasi Mayor Mihai Chirica from the party, or to dismiss him as Vice President of the party. Social Democrats also sent a supporting message for the Grindeanu Government, reasserting their unconditional support for Liviu Dragnea at the party's leadership.
