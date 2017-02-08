Minister delegate Birchall speaks in ...

Minister delegate Birchall speaks in Brussels on need to amend...

Minister delegate for European Affairs Ana Birchall highlighted, during the meetings she had in Brussels, the need to amend the Criminal Codes in order to put them in agreement with the Constitutional Court of Romania decisions, an aspect also revealed in the recent Cooperation and Verification Mechanism report the European Commission published at the end of January, the Foreign Affairs Ministry informs in a release.



