Minister-delegate Birchall, ambassador Meier-Klodt discuss Romania-Germany cooperation

Minister-delegate Ana Birchall and Germany's ambassador to Bucharest Cord Meier-Klodt met on Friday to discuss cooperation between Romania and Germany in the areas of European affairs, also reviewing all fields of shared interest. "Despite some schedule conflicts arising from Minister-delegate Birchall being appointed acting justice minister, the Romanian official wanted this meeting to take place, because it had been agreed on and reconfirmed in the previous weeks," Romania's Foreign Ministry says in a press statement.

Chicago, IL

