Minister-delegate Birchall, ambassador Meier-Klodt discuss Romania-Germany cooperation
Minister-delegate Ana Birchall and Germany's ambassador to Bucharest Cord Meier-Klodt met on Friday to discuss cooperation between Romania and Germany in the areas of European affairs, also reviewing all fields of shared interest. "Despite some schedule conflicts arising from Minister-delegate Birchall being appointed acting justice minister, the Romanian official wanted this meeting to take place, because it had been agreed on and reconfirmed in the previous weeks," Romania's Foreign Ministry says in a press statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|16 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|16 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Jan 30
|truth
|2
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC