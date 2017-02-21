Mayor Firea says 5,000 people to be employed by future public...

Bucharest City General Mayor Gabriela Firea told Agerpres in an interview carried on Saturday that the joint stock companies to be set up by the city in various areas of public services could employ nearly 5,000 people, including the current employees of public corporations, administrations and the general mayor's staff. "As far as I am concerned, I believe that the first meeting of the General Council, after the one scheduled for February, when an agreement in principle is expected to be passed, we will be able to come up with estimates of the management teams of each joint stock, type of investment and staff size.

