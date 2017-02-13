Mayor Chirica continues to make oppos...

Mayor Chirica continues to make opposition inside PSD

16 hrs ago

Social Democrats from Iasi had a tensed meeting on Friday evening, asking their leader Mihai Chirica to give explanations after his statements on the GEO No.13 and the protests in the country; Chirica managed to keep his President position at the end of the meeting. The meeting of the PSD Iasi members has lasted almost 3 hours, and they have decided to send a memorandum to the party and to the Government, by which the Iasi branch asserts its support for the government program; the Mayor Mihai Chirica has kept his position.

Chicago, IL

