Mayor Chirica continues to make opposition inside PSD
Social Democrats from Iasi had a tensed meeting on Friday evening, asking their leader Mihai Chirica to give explanations after his statements on the GEO No.13 and the protests in the country; Chirica managed to keep his President position at the end of the meeting. The meeting of the PSD Iasi members has lasted almost 3 hours, and they have decided to send a memorandum to the party and to the Government, by which the Iasi branch asserts its support for the government program; the Mayor Mihai Chirica has kept his position.
