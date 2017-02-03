Mass protests force Romania to scrap ...

Mass protests force Romania to scrap decree decriminalising graft

11 hrs ago

Romania's prime minister said on Saturday he was scrapping a decree that would have shielded dozens of politicians from prosecution for corruption, bowing to one of the biggest protests since the fall of dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1989. People demonstrate against a cabinet decree passed earlier in the week decriminalising some graft offences, in Bucharest, Romania February 4, 2017.

