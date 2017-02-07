MApN: Servicemen of US Land Forces ar...

MApN: Servicemen of US Land Forces arrive in Romania

Servicemen of the US Land Forces deployed in Europe left on Monday, together with the military technic in endowment, from Poland towards the "Mihail Kogalniceanu" Air Base in Constanta County, as part of the US commitments in ensuring the security of the east flank of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization , within the Atlantic Resolve Operation, a release of the National Defence Ministry informs. Approximately 500 US servicemen are part of the "Fighting Eagles" Battalion 1 and they are equipped with M1 Abrams tanks, M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled howitzer 155MM M109A6 Paladin type, the quoted source points out.

Chicago, IL

