LaborMin Vasilescu meets delegation o...

LaborMin Vasilescu meets delegation of Ford Romania

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Nine O'Clock

Minister of Labor and Social Justice Lia Olguta Vasilescu had on Friday a meeting with a delegation of the Ford Romania company, run by General Manager John Oldham, at the Ministry headquarters. The discussions tackled the possibility to increase the number of jobs at the Ford factory in Craiova, according to a release of the Ministry of Labor and Social Justice .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb 17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 11 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 10 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,716 • Total comments across all topics: 279,140,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC