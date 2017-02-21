LaborMin Vasilescu meets delegation of Ford Romania
Minister of Labor and Social Justice Lia Olguta Vasilescu had on Friday a meeting with a delegation of the Ford Romania company, run by General Manager John Oldham, at the Ministry headquarters. The discussions tackled the possibility to increase the number of jobs at the Ford factory in Craiova, according to a release of the Ministry of Labor and Social Justice .
