JusMin Iordache: I have decided to tender my resignation. Ana...
Against the backdrop of the scandal that started over a week ago following the adoption of government emergency ordinance no.13 amending the Criminal Codes and of the bill on the granting of pardons, Justice Minister Florin Iordache announced on Thursday, after the Government meeting, that he will resign even though OUG no.13 was not declared unconstitutional. "Ever since I took office, I planned and I carried out all legal overtures to remedy a series of existing and fairly sensitive problems.
