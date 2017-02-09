Iranian Culture Days kick off in Buch...

Iranian Culture Days kick off in Bucharest

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the National Village Museum "Dimitrie Gusti" invite the interested public on Friday, February 10, at 14.30, in the Glass Room, 30 Kiseleff Road, at the opening of the Persian art and handicraft exhibition held under the large program of the Iranian Culture Days in Romania. The exhibition gathers numerous paintings of the famous painter and miniaturist MAHMOUD FARSHCHIAN, ceramics and faience, a collection of archeological reproductions of the reliefs, capitals and columns of Persepolis / Takht-e Jamshid , the former capital of the Ancient Persia, currently deemed by historians and archeologists as the eighth wonder of the ancient world, handmade Persian carpets and handicrafts - for sale.

