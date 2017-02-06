Inside Romania's protests

Despite a wave of similar grassroots anti-government protests elsewhere, particularly in the US, the roots of the present wave of protests in Romania lie in the political and economic failures of the country's post-communist transition, writes Bogdan Enache. In Romania, the post-communist transition has consisted of a David and Goliath battle between the former privileged strata of the old regime, allied with the economically vulnerable former working class and the poorly educated agrarian population, and a more educated urban population consisting mainly of young people, teachers and people from other professions resembling a middle class.

