Immochan Romania - total investments of EUR 10 million, and the story goes on

The company has launched on the Romanian market in 2012, beginning with a single employee and only 2 shopping centers: Titan and Pitesti, took from Auchan. Today, the number of the shopping centers owned by Immochan reached to 23. Having a team consisting in 53 people, the company manages a portfolio of 1,200 partners and 150,000 sqm of leasable area.

