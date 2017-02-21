Ilham Ahmed: Sudan Wants to Revive Ti...

Ilham Ahmed: Sudan Wants to Revive Ties with Bulgaria at All Levels

15 hrs ago

Novinite has met with Sudan 's Ambassador to Bulgaria , H.E. Ilham Ahmed , whose country is marking 61 years of independence - but also the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Khartoum and Sofia. She began her diplomatic career in January 1989 and since then has worked at all levels of Sudan 's diplomatic service.

