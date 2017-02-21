HMCS St. John's on a mission

HMCS St. John's on a mission

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Able Seaman Christopher Bradshaw, Ordinary Seaman Peter Smith and Leading Seaman Luc Beuglet signal the German Frigate Sachsen from HMCS St. John's in the Mediterranean Sea on Monday during Operation Reassurance. Sheldon Gillis is a long way from Judique, the Cape Breton fishing and timber-cutting village where he grew up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb 17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 11 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 10 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,340 • Total comments across all topics: 279,109,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC