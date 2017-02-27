Hammond, Minciu & Associates involved...

Hammond, Minciu & Associates involved in the sale of 19th C. Romanian Castle

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Hammond, Minciu & Associates have assisted London-based OMC Investments Ltd. in the acquisition of the Salbek Castle from the village of Petris, in the northwest Romanian county of Arad. OMC will use the Salbek Castle to develop the activities of the Botnar Foundation, vreating 60 jobs in the village.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb 17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 11 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 10 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,166 • Total comments across all topics: 279,213,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC