Hammond, Minciu & Associates involved in the sale of 19th C. Romanian Castle
Hammond, Minciu & Associates have assisted London-based OMC Investments Ltd. in the acquisition of the Salbek Castle from the village of Petris, in the northwest Romanian county of Arad. OMC will use the Salbek Castle to develop the activities of the Botnar Foundation, vreating 60 jobs in the village.
