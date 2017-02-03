Half a million attend Romania anti-corruption protests

PanARMENIAN.Net - An esimated half-million Romanians took to the street in another night of protests Sunday, Fabruary 5 with many calling on the government to quit even after it scrapped the corruption legislation that sparked the week of public outrage, AFP reports. Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu stood firm, however, saying his government, which has barely been in office a month, "has a responsibility to the people who voted for us" and would not resign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.