Greg Konieczny: Premier voiced readiness to support Hidroelectrica listing process
Premier Sorin Grindeanu expressed willingness to support the listing process of Hidroelectrica, during a meeting of government and Fondul Proprietatea officials. We had a working meeting with the Premier and Hidroelectrica's initial public offering was also discussed on the occasion, and Mr. Prime Minister expressed his readiness to support this process from the authority of his position.
Read more at Nine O'Clock.
