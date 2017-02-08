Gastroenterologist joins Penn Highlands Healthcare
Karalis sees patients and performs procedures in the office and in the adjacent endoscopy center located in the DuBois Community Medical Building, 621 South Main St., DuBois. Karalis earned his medical degree from Carol Davila School of Medicine, Bucharest, Romania, and completed an internal medicine residency at Cornell University Medical Center, The New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens, Long Island, New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Jan 30
|truth
|2
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC