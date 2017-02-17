Full agenda for "Busteni Days": conce...

Full agenda for "Busteni Days": concerts, ski, football and wrestling competitions

Those who intend to go to the mountain in this weekend, on Prahova Valley, can directly opt for Busteni city. There is a lot of fresh air, there's plenty of snow, but above all, local authorities announce for days of events for all tastes and for all ages.

