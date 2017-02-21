ForMin Melescanu to meet PM Viktor Orban and Hungarian counterpart on Monday in Budapest

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu will have a meeting, on Monday, in Budapest, with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban and with the head of the Hungarian diplomacy Peter Szijjarto, in the context of an official visit paid to the neighboring country. According to a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry on Friday to, the schedule of the visit, that is paid at the invitation of Peter Szijjarto, features, alongside consultations with Hungarian Foreign Minister, the meeting with the Prime Minister, but as well as a speech, that will be delivered as a first for a Romanian Minister, at the Annual Meeting of Hungarian Diplomacy.

