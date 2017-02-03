Following protests, Romania will repe...

Following protests, Romania will repeal corruption decree

The controversial emergency decree would have, among other things, pardoned government officials for offenses that involved less than 200,000 lei, or about $47,800. Following widespread protests across the country over the past few days, Romania will repeal a controversial decree to decriminalize certain kinds of government corruption The demonstrations took place in around 70 cities across the country, with an estimated 330,000 people participating, according to police.

