Following protests, Romania will repeal corruption decree

The controversial emergency decree would have, among other things, pardoned government officials for offenses that involved less than 200,000 lei, or about $47,800. Following widespread protests across the country over the past few days, Romania will repeal a controversial decree to decriminalize certain kinds of government corruption The demonstrations took place in around 70 cities across the country, with an estimated 330,000 people participating, according to police.

