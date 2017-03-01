Film review: Toni Erdmann - " family comedy a surreal masterpiece

Superbly acted, this film about a prankster dad and his initially impervious child is astutely observed, often hilarious, and life-affirming. No wonder Hollywood wants to remake it with Jack Nicholson and Kristen Wiig A German comedy that lasts 162 minutes may not sound like an appetising prospect, but Maren Ade's Toni Erdmann is a rule-breaker.

