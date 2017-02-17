EU welcomes Romania's repeal of graft...

EU welcomes Romania's repeal of graft decree, offers help for jails

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The European Commission welcomed on Thursday as a "very good step" the decision of the Romanian government to repeal a decree that would have decriminalised graft, and offered Bucharest assistance and funds to improve the country's prisons. Protesters display the Romanian national flag colours during a demonstration in front of the government building in Bucharest, Romania, February 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook 6 hr Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Thu Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 11 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 10 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,374 • Total comments across all topics: 278,944,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC