EU welcomes Romania's repeal of graft decree, offers help for jails
The European Commission welcomed on Thursday as a "very good step" the decision of the Romanian government to repeal a decree that would have decriminalised graft, and offered Bucharest assistance and funds to improve the country's prisons. Protesters display the Romanian national flag colours during a demonstration in front of the government building in Bucharest, Romania, February 12, 2017.
