EU Warns Romania Against Backtracking On Antigraft Reforms

"The fight against corruption needs to be advanced, not undone," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and his deputy, Frans Timmermans, said in a joint statement on February 1. "We are following the latest developments in Romania with great concern." The statement comes after the Social Democrat-led government of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu issued on January 31 an emergency decree decriminalizing a number of graft offenses.

