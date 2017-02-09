Dragnea about opponents inside PSD: That's for their branches to decide
Because of the scandal generated by the Grindeanu Government's amendments to the judiciary laws, the Social Democratic Party has lately faced either resignations, such as Aurelia Cristea's, or statements that criticised the party's conduct, of which the most vocal in recent days were those made by MEP Catalin Ivan and by Iasi Mayor Mihai Chirica, whose stances on emergency ordinance no.13 broke ranks with those adopted by the rest of the Social Democrats. Since the early days of the scandal, when large-scale protests were staged, Chirica asked for the ordinance to be repealed and for Justice Minister Florin Iordache to resign.
