Deputy PM Shhaideh on a possible negative revision of budget:...
Deputy Prime Minister Sevil Shhaideh stated on Saturday in Ploiesti that she cannot currently say is she takes into account a negative revision in the middle of the year, given the fact that it has to be seen what happens to collecting the revenues. "Please allow us, if you may, to start executing this budget, to start seeing what will happen to collecting the revenues and the revision part, whether it will be positive or negative, let's see in June-July what will happen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Romania Playbook
|Fri
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 11
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 10
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC