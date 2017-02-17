Current, former Timisoara City mayors, investigated for abuse of...

The National Anti-corruption Directorate prosecutors ordered the investigation of current and former Timisoara municipality City Mayors, among whom Nicolae Robu , for abuse in office in connection with the illegal sale of nationalized buildings. According to a press release of DNA, on Friday, investigated are Nicolae Robu - mayor of Timisoara, Dan Diaconu - deputy mayor, Gheorghe Ciuhandru - former mayor, Traian Constantin Stoia - former deputy mayor, Martin Staia - former director of the Timisoara City Hall, all for the offense of abuse of office with obtaining undue advantages for themselves or for another party, and in some people's case, the offense is repeated.

