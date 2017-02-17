Constitutional Court to rule on Feb. 27 on Senate chairman's...

Romania's Constitutional Court is scheduled to rule, February 27, on a complaint over a conflict among state powers filed by Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, CCR officials told Agerpres on Thursday. On February 8, Tariceanu notified the Constitutional Court to complain about the existence of a judicial conflict of a constitutional nature between the Government and the Public Ministry via the National Anti-Corruption Directorate .

