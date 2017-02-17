Constitutional Court to rule on Feb. 27 on Senate chairman's...
Romania's Constitutional Court is scheduled to rule, February 27, on a complaint over a conflict among state powers filed by Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, CCR officials told Agerpres on Thursday. On February 8, Tariceanu notified the Constitutional Court to complain about the existence of a judicial conflict of a constitutional nature between the Government and the Public Ministry via the National Anti-Corruption Directorate .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Romania Playbook
|Fri
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Thu
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 11
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 10
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC