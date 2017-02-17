Constitutional Court to rule on Feb. ...

Constitutional Court to rule on Feb. 27 on Senate chairman's...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Romania's Constitutional Court is scheduled to rule, February 27, on a complaint over a conflict among state powers filed by Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, CCR officials told Agerpres on Thursday. On February 8, Tariceanu notified the Constitutional Court to complain about the existence of a judicial conflict of a constitutional nature between the Government and the Public Ministry via the National Anti-Corruption Directorate .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Fri Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Thu Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 11 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 10 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,765 • Total comments across all topics: 278,966,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC