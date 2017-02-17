Cluj-Napoca Airport Director indicted for passive bribery

David Ioan Ciceo, CEO of Cluj-Napoca's 'Avram Iancu' International Airport, was indicted by anticorruption prosecutors for passive bribery, without being remanded under pre-trial arrest. According to a communique issued by the National Anticorruption Directorate on Monday, businessman Ioan Bene, company CEO, was indicted for active bribery.

