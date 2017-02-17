Cluj-Napoca Airport Director indicted...

Cluj-Napoca Airport Director indicted for passive bribery

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

David Ioan Ciceo, CEO of Cluj-Napoca's 'Avram Iancu' International Airport, was indicted by anticorruption prosecutors for passive bribery, without being remanded under pre-trial arrest. According to a communique issued by the National Anticorruption Directorate on Monday, businessman Ioan Bene, company CEO, was indicted for active bribery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb 17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 11 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 10 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,593 • Total comments across all topics: 279,033,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC