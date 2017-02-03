Children Join Anticorruption Protests...

Children Join Anticorruption Protests In Bucharest

More than 1,000 Bucharest residents, young and old, women and children, gathered in front of the Romanian government building on Saturday to protest against the weakening of anticorruption laws. The protest was organized via Facebook by a civic initiative called Corruption Kills under the slogan "Education for Democracy."

Chicago, IL

