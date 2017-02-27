CCR admits existence of juridical conflict between Public Ministry...
The Constitutional Court of Romania admitted on Monday the notification concerning a conflict between state institutions, notification that Senate Speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu filed after the National Anticorruption Directorate started investigating the drafting of government emergency ordinance no.13 . CCR President Valer Dorneanu said that the investigation into the drawing up and adoption of the controversial emergency ordinance, GEO 13, had upset the proper activity of the Government.
