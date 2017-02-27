CCR admits existence of juridical conflict between Public Ministry...

The Constitutional Court of Romania admitted on Monday the notification concerning a conflict between state institutions, notification that Senate Speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu filed after the National Anticorruption Directorate started investigating the drafting of government emergency ordinance no.13 . CCR President Valer Dorneanu said that the investigation into the drawing up and adoption of the controversial emergency ordinance, GEO 13, had upset the proper activity of the Government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.